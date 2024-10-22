Ndongo is looking to build on strong freshman season in Georgia Tech's 2nd year under Stoudamire

Georgia Tech (14-18, 7-13 ACC)

Second-year coach Damon Stoudamire returns a good nucleus of players after a debut season that included some notable upsets but ended with the program's third consecutive losing record. Stoudemire must replace top scorer Miles Kelly. Sophomore center Baye Ndongo leads a young roster that has been bolstered by the additions of four transfers. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 12th in the 18-team league in the ACC's preseason poll.

Players to watch

Ndongo (sophomore F-C, 6-9, 12.4 points per game, team-leading 8.2 rebounds) had a strong finish to his freshman season and was a preseason second-team All-ACC pick. Naithan George (sophomore G, 6-3, 9.8 ppg, team-leading 135 assists) heads a deep backcourt that also includes Kowacie Reeves (senior G, 6-7, 9.8 ppg).

Departures and arrivals

Kelly started every game and averaged 13.9 points. Other key losses include Kyle Sturdivant and Dallan “Deebo” Coleman. Terry (senior G, 6-3) returns after missing last season with a leg injury. Terry averaged 10.1 points in the 2022-23 season. Transfers who could make an impact include G Javian McCollum from Oklahoma, 7-2 center Ryan Mutombo from Georgetown, wing Luke O’Brien from Colorado and F Duncan Powell from Sacramento State. Mutombo, from Atlanta, is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who died from brain cancer on Sept. 30. ... Stoudamire's class of freshman signees includes two players who finished their high school careers at Atlanta's Overtime Elite, guard Jaeden Mustaf and forward Darrion Sutton.