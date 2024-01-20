NCAA declares Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivišić eligible for No. 8 Wildcats following lengthy process

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman forward Zvonimir Ivišić says on social media that the NCAA has cleared him to play, ending a prolonged eligibility process that had frustrated Wildcats coach John Calipari along with the fan base.

The 7-foot-2 Croatian, considered one of the top international prospects, happily announced the decision Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a 10-second video that said "Hey, BBN, guess what? I'm free. See y'all tonight at the game and I thank y'all for the support. Go BBN!"

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart also posted about Ivišić's eligibility on X and thanked university and athletic department staff along with college sport's governing body for "working through this."