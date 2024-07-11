NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men's finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will host championships for all three NCAA divisions and the NIT in 2026, and the governing body's men's basketball committee has also approved including the Torvik and Wins Against Bubble rankings among metrics in evaluating teams for next year's tournament.

The Indiana capital and NCAA home was previously chosen in 2018 to host the men's Division I Final Four for the ninth time from April 4-6, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Finals for Divisions II and III have been added for the Sunday before the top-level title game at nearby Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the NIT championship site to be determined. The NIT will hold its semifinals on April 2, 2026, at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.

It will mark the second time one city has held all three men’s championships, the first since Atlanta in 2013. Indianapolis and Dallas hosted all three women’s championships in 2016 and 2023, respectively.