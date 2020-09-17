NCAA approves Cade Mays' waiver appeal for No. 15 Tennessee

The lawsuit filed in Georgia came about two years after Kevin Mays lost part of his little finger when it was caught in a folding chair at a dinner for recruits at Sanford Stadium.

Pruitt said Tennessee always has known that SEC approval would be needed as well for Mays to play this season. The Vols open the season Sept. 26 at South Carolina, so a quick decision is needed for the lineman to be available.

The Tennessee coach said he's been on the other end of this situation and remembers when nobody was allowed to transfer within the SEC. He mentioned defensive back Maurice Smith, who left Alabama for Georgia in 2016 and was granted a waiver as a graduate transfer.

So did current Tennessee center Brandon Kennedy, who left Alabama to join the Vols in 2018.

“I think this would be a first,” Pruitt said.

