NC State's Leary, Clemson leads all-ACC football picks

The league released the team Wednesday following voting by media members at last week's ACC media days in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Leary, a redshirt junior, ranked 10th in the Bowl Subdivision last year with 35 touchdown passes while also ranking in the top 20 nationally in passing yards per game and passing efficiency. He earned 40 of 164 votes for preseason player of the year to beat out Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who earned 30 votes after guiding the Demon Deacons to last year's ACC title game.