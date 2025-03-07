NC State Wolfpack square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC Tournament

The Wolfpack are 16-2 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 77.9 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-9 against ACC teams. Georgia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Blackshear averaging 2.5.

NC State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 11.9 more points per game (77.1) than NC State allows (65.2).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Madison Hayes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.