NC State vs Wake Forest Top 25 matchup highlights ACC slate

LONG SHOT

Florida State vs. Miami, even in Tallahassee. Miami has won three straight, is very much in Coastal contention, and can't afford to falter. It's Senior Day for FSU, which has lost two straight and is a 2.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Hurricanes have had decisive wins in the past two meetings with the Seminoles, including 52-10 last year, and have surged behind redshirt freshman QB Tyler Van Dyke, but the previous five games in the rivalry were all decided by five points or less.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

According to ESPN Stats & Info, there are just seven Power Five QBs with 20 touchdowns, 2,000 yards passing and 200 yards rushing — and five are from the ACC. They include Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman.

IMPACT PLAYER

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong. His status could come down to a game-time decision when Virginia plays No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Armstrong, who sustained a rib injury in a loss at BYU prior to last week's bye, leads the ACC in passing yardage (3,557) and has thrown 27 TD passes.

___

Caption North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight (7) tries to break free Boston College defensive lineman Jake Byczko (91) and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) celebrates as time runs down against Clemson late in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Caption Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) leads cheers to fans from the bench after making an interception of a pass off Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic