NC State tops off James Madison 5-3 for Raleigh Regional and trip to super regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alec Makarewicz batted 2 for 4, homered and drove in a pair of runs and North Carolina State beat James Madison 5-3 on Sunday to claim the Raleigh Regional and advance to the super regional of the NCAA Tournament.

For the sixth time under Elliott Avent — and the second time in the last four years — the Wolfpack (36-20) are off to the super regionals. North Carolina State will travel to face Georgia who won the Athens Regional.

N.C. State's Matt Heavner led off the fourth inning with a hit-by-pitch, Noah Soles walked and Eli Serrano's sacrifice advanced the runners. Garrett Pennington flied out then Makarewicz was intentionally walked. Then, Jacob Cozart and Brandon Butterworth each drew walks for NC State's first two runs.