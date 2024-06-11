N.C. State takes the Athens Super Regional to secure its fourth trip to the College World Series

N.C. State took the lead for good, 3-2, in the top of the fourth when Matt Heavner scored from third on a wild pitch. Alec Makarewicz made it 4-2 with an RBI single down the third base line.

N.C. State extended it to 6-3 in the seventh on Alex Sosa’s third hit of the game.

Georgia had two on with no outs in the seventh before Serrano's highlight catch to keep a three-run lead. N.C. State reliever Derrick Smith got Tre Phelps, who had a hit in his first three at-bats, to pop up to end the inning.

Makarewicz followed in the top of the eighth with N.C. State’s 16th home run in six NCAA Tournament games for an 8-4 lead.

Georgia star Charlie Condon hit his nation-leading 37th home run in the top of the ninth for his 78th RBI. Smith retired Phelps again for his eighth save of the season.

Georgia starter Zach Harris (5-2) allowed three runs in three innings to take the loss.

Serrano went 3 for 4 and Makarewicz finished with three RBIs. Garrett Pennington hit a two-run shot in the second for N.C. State's sixth straight game with a home run.

