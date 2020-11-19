NC State aims to hand No. 21 Liberty first loss of 2020

LONG SHOT

Florida State (2-6, 1-6) hosts No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1) as a 34½-point underdog (as of Wednesday) and losers of the past five meetings by an average margin of 22 points. The visiting Tigers have won the past two alone by a combined 80 points, including last year's 45-14 shellacking, and will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence back behind center after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing the past two games.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Louisville rushed for a season-high 317 yards in a 31-17 loss at Virginia, led by quarterback Malik Cunningham's career-high 197 yards on 20 carries. It was the most by a QB in FBS this season. The Cardinals were without Javian Hawkins, who this week opted out of the rest of the season as the ACC's top rusher at 117.4 yards per game. The Cardinals rank fourth in ACC rushing at 201.6 yards per game.

IMPACT PLAYERS

North Carolina running backs Javonte Williams combined for 175 yards rushing in the Tar Heels' 59-53 shootout win against Wake Forest to each get within reach of 1,000 yards this season. The last time a pair of ACC running backs from the same team did so was 2018 by Pitt's Qadree Ollison (1,213) and Darrin Hall (1,144). Williams has 868 yards and ranks second at 108.5 with Carter (807, 100.9) fourth.

___

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Shaban Athuman) Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr. (5) sacks Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. /The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) jumps over Wake Forest linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (8) defended by North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome