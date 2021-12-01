NC A&T takes on Carver College

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T's Kameron Langley, David Beatty and Tyler Maye have combined to account for 35 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, although that trio's output has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Langley has made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. Langley has accounted for six field goals and 27 assists in those games.