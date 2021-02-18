NBA says All-Star will benefit Black colleges, COVID relief

Teams again will be selected by playing captains. LeBron James has been a captain in all three previous instances of that format; the Los Angeles Lakers star is the front-runner to be one again, as was Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets based on the most recent fan-voting results.

The captains for the game — which will be the leading fan vote-getters — will be announced Thursday evening, as will the other eight starters.

Reserves will be announced next week.

The game will partner with organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund to “highlight the importance of HBCUs and raise awareness around the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color,” the league said. HBCU musical groups are also being invited to perform virtually.

“HBCUs provided premium education to our communities at a time when access to higher learning was denied us,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “They were there — and have remained there — for us. We now stand with them.”

The league told teams this week that it would arrange private travel to Atlanta for all participants, who will continue being tested for the coronavirus — players have been tested daily throughout the season. They will be unable to leave their hotels except for All-Star events, a mini-bubble concept that the NBA and the NBPA agreed upon in recent days.

James, two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and others have been less than enthusiastic about the game being played, noting both the concerns related to the pandemic and how it's being squeezed into an already compressed season.

“We know it's happening and we know we're required and expected to be there," Golden State guard Stephen Curry said. “It kind of is what it is."

Players and their guests will have to arrive in Atlanta by 7 p.m. on March 6 and will leave the night after the All-Star Game; the 3-point shootout, skills competition and dunk contest are also planned for March 7.

