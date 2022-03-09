NBA Prospect Watch: Eason is 6th Man like no others in SEC

No one would have blamed Wade for inserting Eason in the starting lineup at any point this season, especially as the Tigers stumbled down the stretch. They lost three in a row in January and again in February, and then dropped three of four before rallying to beat Alabama in overtime in the regular-season finale.

But Wade continues to rely on Eason providing a spark off the bench.

They head into the SEC Tournament in as the No. 5 seed in Tampa, Florida, where they will play the Missouri-Mississippi winner Thursday.

SIZE: 6-foot-8, 216 pounds.

STATS: 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.1 blocks.

STRENGTHS: He’s got impressive mobility for his size, able to defend point guards outside or big men inside.

WEAKNESSES: He needs to learn to better defend without fouling. He’s fouled out of six games this season, including three of the last four. Most of his disqualifications came on the road against the league’s top competition: at Auburn, at Florida, at Tennessee, at Kentucky and at Arkansas.

DRAFT PROJECTION: He’s considered a first-round lock, with many mock drafts having him going in the teens.

Others worth watching in the SEC Tournament:

G KENNEDY CHANDLER, TENNESSEE: The speedy freshman has been a catalyst for the Volunteers down the stretch, helping them win nine of their last 10. He hit a career-high five 3-pointers in a victory against Arkansas in the team’s regular-season finale.

F JABARI SMITH, AUBURN: The league’s freshman of the year — a guy who could be the NBA’s top pick in June — is playing his best as the postseason begins. The ultra-smooth Smith is averaging 25.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in his last five games. He also had made 36 of 39 free-throw attempts during that span.

F OSCAR TSHIEBWE, KENTUCKY: The conference player of the year has looked the part since late January. He has 25 double-doubles this season, including 13 in a row, and has at least 14 rebounds in 14 consecutive games.

___

Caption Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) battles for a loose ball against LSU forward Tari Eason and forward Darius Days (4) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. LSU won 80-77. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert