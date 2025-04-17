Breaking: Florida State gunman used deputy mom's former service weapon to kill 2 and wound 6, authorities say
Georgia News
Georgia News

NBA East playoff preview capsules: Celtics-Magic, Knicks-Pistons, Pacers-Bucks

The NBA playoffs start this weekend
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, passes the ball as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, passes the ball as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Capsules on the Eastern Conference first-round series:

No. 2 Boston Celtics (61-21) vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic (41-41)

Season series: Magic, 2-1.

Story line: For starters, there’s the obvious clash of styles. The Celtics made more 3-pointers and attempted more 3-pointers this season than any team in NBA history. The Magic led the league in terms of fewest 3-pointers made and 3-pointers allowed this season. Do not expect a series filled with 120-115 shootouts; the Magic gave up the fewest points in the NBA, the Celtics gave up the second-fewest. The season series was odd; Orlando won a close game Dec. 23 and enjoyed a blowout win in the final week of the regular season when Boston was sitting everyone.

Key matchup: Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero. The former Duke forwards are good friends — that won’t matter for the next week or two, Tatum insists — and it’s easy to see some similarities in the way they play. If Banchero is making 3s, Orlando is much tougher to beat. Tatum, only 27, is ninth among active players in playoff scoring.

Prediction: Celtics in 6.

No. 3 New York Knicks (51-31) vs. No. 6 Detroit Pistons (44-38)

Season series: Pistons, 3-1.

Story line: The Pistons’ reward for one of the best turnarounds from one season to the next in NBA history is a trip to Madison Square Garden to begin a their first playoff series since 2019. Detroit improved by 30 wins after going 14-68 in 2023-24. Now they have a chance to end the longest losing streak in postseason history, as the Pistons dropped 14 straight games since their last victory in the 2008 Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks, meanwhile, will reach the second round for the third straight season if they win this series.

Key matchup: Jalen Brunson vs. Cade Cunningham. The All-Star point guards are both masters at playing at their own pace. The difference is the Knicks boast the one who is a proven postseason performer, as last year Brunson became the first player since Michael Jordan to have four straight 40-point games in the postseason.

Prediction: Knicks in 6.

No. 4 Indiana Pacers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks (48-34)

Season series: Bucks, 3-1.

Story line: A rematch of a first-round series from a year ago, when the Pacers knocked off a No. 3-seeded Bucks team that was hobbled to begin their run to the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana followed that up by winning 50 games for the first time since 2013-14, also the last time the Pacers opened a playoff series in Indianapolis. Still, the Bucks feel good about where they’re at after winning their final eight games of the regular season and clearing Damian Lillard for full basketball activity and a potential return during this series, after he missed the last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Key matchup: Pascal Siakam vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Siakam was Indiana’s most effective player against Milwaukee during the regular season, averaging 24 points on 55% shooting. Antetokounmpo averaged 30 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists against the Pacers, not far from his season averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, which all placed in the top 13 of the league.

Prediction: Bucks in 6.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla calls to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson reacts after sinking a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, April 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes a pass over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after scoring the winning basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates after making a shot and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Celtics' Luke Kornet (40) looks to move against Charlotte Hornets' Josh Okogie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Payton Pritchard scores 34 points in Celtics' 93-86 regular-season ending victory over Hornets

Anthony, Magic claim 7th seed with 120-95 win over Hawks in Play-In Tournament

Pacers rally from 23-point deficit in 4th quarter to defeat Cavaliers 126-118 in double overtime

The Latest

Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, sits in the courtroom at the Barrow County courthouse, where his lawyers presented a motion trying to relocate the trial outside of Barrow County on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Winder, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Jurors from outside county where a Georgia school shooting happened will hear the father's case

1h ago

Falcons expected to take advantage of NFL draft's deep pool of edge rushers to boost poor pass rush

2h ago

A primer on bird nesting in Georgia

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.