Naylor's 2-run double in the 7th helps the Diamondbacks beat the Braves 6-4 to snap a 4-game skid

Josh Naylor hit a crucial two-run double in the seventh as part of a three-hit day, Brandon Pfaadt threw six quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 6-4
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo looks up as he arrives at home plate after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo looks up as he arrives at home plate after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
28 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a crucial two-run double in the seventh as part of a three-hit day, Brandon Pfaadt threw six quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday.

Naylor's two-out double off Aaron Bummer fell between left fielder Alex Verdugo and center fielder Michael Harris II after it appeared the pair miscommunicated, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-3 cushion.

Atlanta threatened in the ninth after Marcell Ozuna's RBI double cut it to 6-4, but with runners on first and second, closer Justin Martinez retired Ozzie Albies on a flyout to end it.

Arizona led 4-1 entering the seventh, but Atlanta rallied with back-to-back RBI singles from Nick Allen and Verdugo that cut the margin to 4-3 with no outs. Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller managed to wiggle out of the jam without further damage, striking out Austin Riley and Ozuna before retiring Albies on a popup in foul territory.

Verdugo finished with four hits and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo's solo homer gave Arizona a 4-1 lead in the fifth. Corbin Carroll hit two triples for the first time in his career.

Arizona's Eugenio Suarez finished with a single and a walk, one day after becoming the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game. Pfaadt (5-1) gave up three runs, two earned, over six innings while striking out six.

Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2) gave up four runs, three earned, over six innings.

Key moment

Miller's good work on the mound in the seventh kept the Braves from taking the lead.

Key stat

Carroll was clocked at 10.87 and 11.02 seconds from home to third on his two triples. That's the two fastest times on a triple in the big leagues this season, and Carroll also has three of the top four times.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (0-1, 5.57 ERA) starts at Colorado on Monday.

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 4.40) pitches against the Mets in New York on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll slides safely into third base with a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pauses with a new ball after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta Braves' Eli White, right, celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Braves' Austin Riley (27) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta Braves' Alex Verdugo, left, celebrates his run-scoring double as Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) applies a late tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, right, celebrates his run scored against the Atlanta Braves with Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith (26) during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, right, gets a late throw as Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) slides safely into third base with a triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

