Naylor's 2-run double in the 7th helps the Diamondbacks beat the Braves 6-4 to snap a 4-game skid

Arizona led 4-1 entering the seventh, but Atlanta rallied with back-to-back RBI singles from Nick Allen and Verdugo that cut the margin to 4-3 with no outs. Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller managed to wiggle out of the jam without further damage, striking out Austin Riley and Ozuna before retiring Albies on a popup in foul territory.

Verdugo finished with four hits and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo's solo homer gave Arizona a 4-1 lead in the fifth. Corbin Carroll hit two triples for the first time in his career.

Arizona's Eugenio Suarez finished with a single and a walk, one day after becoming the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game. Pfaadt (5-1) gave up three runs, two earned, over six innings while striking out six.

Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2) gave up four runs, three earned, over six innings.

Key moment

Miller's good work on the mound in the seventh kept the Braves from taking the lead.

Key stat

Carroll was clocked at 10.87 and 11.02 seconds from home to third on his two triples. That's the two fastest times on a triple in the big leagues this season, and Carroll also has three of the top four times.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (0-1, 5.57 ERA) starts at Colorado on Monday.

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 4.40) pitches against the Mets in New York on Tuesday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

