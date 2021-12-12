Navy's USS Savannah to be commissioned outside namesake city

The Feb. 5 ceremony placing the vessel into active duty will instead take place in coastal Brunswick, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah, said Mike Broadway of the U.S. Navy League.

The commissioning ceremony was moved from Savannah because of the backlog of cargo ships at the city's busy seaport, Broadway told The Brunswick News. Ports across the U.S. are scrambling to keep up with a surge of imports as global economies rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.