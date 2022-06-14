Nats' Stephen Strasburg has rib injury, will see specialist

Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made eight starts since, going 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games.

“He was coming along. He was doing well. He felt good and now all of a sudden here we are again,” Martinez said. “I feel for him. I really do and I hope that he’ll be back sooner (rather) than later regardless of time and he's back and helping us win games.”

The three-time All-Star is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career.

In addition to Tetreault, who makes his major league debut after going 5-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 12 starts at Rochester, the Nationals called up right-hander Reed Garrett and left-hander Francisco Perez from the Red Wings.

Garrett was 4-3 with one save and a 4.00 ERA in 22 games for Rochester. Perez returns for his fourth stint with the Nationals this season and is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA for Washington and 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA for the Red Wings.

Strange-Gordon, 34, hit .305 with two RBIs, three stolen bases and six runs scored in 23 games for Washington.

The Nationals optioned right-handed reliever Jordan Weems to Rochester and transferred left-hander Hunter Harvey (right pronator strain) to the 60-day injured list.

