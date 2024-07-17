Natisha Hiedeman scores 16 of a season-high 18 in the fourth quarter and the Lynx beat the Dream

After Atlanta got within 82-79 with 37.8 left, McBride dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane to make a contested layup with 19 seconds left. McBride added two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal it.

Alanna Smith added 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Minnesota (17-8), which was without Napheesa Collier due to a foot injury. McBride was 9 of 17 from the field, 4 of 8 from distance, and 8 of 9 at the stripe to reach 30 points for the third time this season.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 16 points and Rhyne Howard, who played for the first time since June 19, added 15 for Atlanta (7-17). Tina Charles scored 12 and Aerial Powers 11.

The Dream have lost eight straight.

