Nationals try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play in the last game of a three-game series

Atlanta Braves (2-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-2)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -191, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play in the final game of a three-game series. The Braves will sweep the series with a victory.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 136 home runs.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves slugged .443 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

