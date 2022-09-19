BreakingNews
Nationals take road slide into matchup against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
The Washington Nationals will look to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals (51-95, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (91-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (18-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -349, Nationals +272; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to break a three-game road slide when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 50-25 record at home and a 91-55 record overall. The Braves lead the NL with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Washington has a 51-95 record overall and a 27-45 record in road games. The Nationals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

The teams play Monday for the 14th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 10-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 11-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 21 home runs while slugging .429. Lane Thomas is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

