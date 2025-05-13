Nationals take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Washington Nationals (17-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (20-21, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Michael Soroka (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -234, Nationals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break a six-game slide with a win over the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has gone 13-6 in home games and 20-21 overall. The Braves are 12-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Washington has a 17-25 record overall and a 7-13 record in road games. The Nationals have gone 13-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has six doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 40 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.
Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 14 for 41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by one run
Nationals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 24 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
