Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup with Braves

Georgia News | 42 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Washington heads into the matchup against Atlanta in a rut, losers of five straight

Washington Nationals (21-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-26, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Braves are 12-12 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has slugged .435, the highest in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 6-10 against division opponents. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .250 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .303.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-3. Charlie Morton recorded his fourth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Joe Ross registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 16 home runs and is batting .283.

Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

