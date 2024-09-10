Nationals start 2-game series with the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -159, Nationals +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Washington has a 32-37 record at home and a 64-79 record overall. The Nationals have gone 17-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has gone 38-35 in road games and 78-66 overall. The Braves have gone 32-17 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples and 19 home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 11-for-41 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 98 RBI for the Braves. Orlando Arcia is 6-for-34 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 5-5, .205 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Call: 10-Day IL (leg), Joan Adon: 15-Day IL (biceps), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.