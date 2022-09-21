ajc logo
Nationals look to end skid in game against the Braves

By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
The Washington Nationals enter the matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of three in a row

Washington Nationals (51-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (93-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -261, Nationals +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break a three-game skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 52-25 record in home games and a 93-55 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .445 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Washington has gone 27-47 in road games and 51-97 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The matchup Wednesday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 37 home runs while slugging .544. Michael Harris II is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 64 RBI for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .242 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: day-to-day (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

