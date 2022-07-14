ajc logo
Nationals host the Braves on 7-game home slide

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a seven-game home skid

Atlanta Braves (53-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-60, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (10-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -221, Nationals +181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to end their seven-game home slide with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Washington has a 30-60 record overall and a 14-33 record in home games. Nationals hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has a 53-37 record overall and a 22-17 record in road games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Thursday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .302 for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 11-for-24 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 21 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .212 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Braves: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

