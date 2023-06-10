X

Nationals enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals come into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing five straight games

Washington Nationals (25-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -185, Nationals +157; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to stop their five-game losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 19-14 record in home games and a 39-24 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Washington has a 13-16 record in road games and a 25-37 record overall. The Nationals are 17-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

