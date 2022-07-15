ajc logo
X

Nationals enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (54-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-61, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-11, 5.70 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -207, Nationals +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to break a seven-game slide when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Washington has a 30-61 record overall and a 14-34 record at home. The Nationals have gone 21-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 54-37 overall and 23-17 in road games. The Braves have hit 142 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .242 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 7-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 47 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Matt Olson is 10-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .226 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Despite protests, Cobb school board OKs policy to arm some employees6h ago
‘West Side Story’ feels its age at City Springs
Suspect charged after man found shot to death in Paulding home
8h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
14h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
14h ago
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
11h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
2h ago
Davison leads Celtics past Grizzlies in Summer League play
2h ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top