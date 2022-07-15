Nationals enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Washington has a 30-61 record overall and a 14-34 record at home. The Nationals have gone 21-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 54-37 overall and 23-17 in road games. The Braves have hit 142 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .242 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 7-for-42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 47 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Matt Olson is 10-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .226 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.