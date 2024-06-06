Nationals come into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -179, Nationals +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Washington is 27-34 overall and 10-16 in home games. The Nationals have gone 19-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta is 34-25 overall and 15-13 on the road. The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.61.

Thursday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 23 extra base hits (10 doubles, four triples and nine home runs). Joey Gallo is 9-for-30 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .309 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 17 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI. Matt Olson is 11-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jarred Kelenic: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Murphy: day-to-day (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.