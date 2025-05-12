Nationals bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Washington Nationals (17-24, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -176, Nationals +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end a five-game slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has a 12-6 record at home and a 19-21 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.
Washington is 17-24 overall and 7-12 on the road. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Nationals. Riley Adams is 4 for 16 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by three runs
Nationals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 21 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Featured
Credit: AJC
Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.
Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell
The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.
From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’
Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV