Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals are looking to stop their three-game slide with a win against the Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals (30-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -218, Nationals +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of three in a row.

Atlanta is 51-35 overall and 29-18 at home. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Washington has a 16-26 record in road games and a 30-57 record overall. The Nationals have gone 11-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson ranks third on the Braves with a .296 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Austin Riley is 19-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 47 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 11-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 1-9, .233 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination
