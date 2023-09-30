Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

Washington Nationals (70-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (103-57, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (2-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (19-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 274 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -366, Nationals +289; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 51-28 record at home and a 103-57 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Washington has a 70-90 record overall and a 36-43 record in road games. The Nationals have a 26-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 30 doubles, five triples and 33 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI while hitting .266 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Riley Adams: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court9h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
7h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
13h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
10h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
10h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nationals hit season-high 5 home runs, overpower Braves 10-6
3h ago
Friday's Scores
4h ago
'Toy Story' meets the NFL: Sunday's Falcons-Jaguars game to feature alternate...
8h ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
17h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
13h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top