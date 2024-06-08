Nationals beat Braves 2-1 to deal Chris Sale his 1st loss since April 13

The Braves were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, in part because of Irvin’s ability to escape jams.

Irvin (4-5) loaded the bases in the third inning before ending the threat, then prevented Orlando Arcia from scoring after he doubled to lead off the fifth. But his trickiest inning was the sixth, when Austin Riley singled and moved to third on Marcell Ozuna’s double.

Irvin induced Matt Olson’s foul out, then got Ozzie Albies to ground back to the mound before Adam Duvall’s flyout ended the threat.

The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 17th save in 19 opportunities.

Sale retired the first nine batters he faced before CJ Abrams doubled to left to lead off the fourth. Nick Senzel walked two batters later and the Nationals executed a double steal — with catcher Sean Murphy’s errant throw to second allowing Abrams to score. Senzel scored on Ildemaro Vargas’ two-out single.

Sale yielded five hits and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts.

Atlanta scored in the eighth when Jacob Young lost Ozuna’s two-out flyball to center. Ozuna scored on Olson’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Jarred Kelenic (wrist) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day but was available off the bench, manager Brian Snitker said.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (forearm flexor strain) will make a rehabilitation start Sunday at Class-A Fredericksburg. … RHP Cade Cavalli (Tommy John surgery) will continue his rehab with a bullpen session after making two minor-league starts last month.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Saturday as Atlanta RHP Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.88 ERA) faces Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 3.57).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

