Nationals aim to stop slide in matchup with the Braves

By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals aim to stop an eight-game skid when they play the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (55-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-62, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -250, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of eight straight games.

Washington has a 14-35 record at home and a 30-62 record overall. The Nationals have an 8-15 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 24-17 in road games and 55-37 overall. The Braves have hit 145 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .308 for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 13-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 60 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-43 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .226 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Braves: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

