National title-winning UGa baseball coach Steve Webber dies

A native of Iowa and graduate of Southern Illinois University, Webber was a player in the 1969 College World Series. He served as a pitching coach for Georgia Southern and Florida before landing the head coaching job at Georgia in 1981.

Georgia's national title was the first ever won by a Southeastern Conference school in baseball. Since then, a half-dozen other SEC schools have combined to win 13 titles, led b LSU with six.

After leaving Georgia, Webber worked with five big league organizations in various minor league coaching positions. He spent his final year with the Braves as a pitching consultant in 2016 before retiring in Atlanta.

Webber is survived by Pam, his wife of 51 years, daughter Ashley Joseph, and grandchildren Bo, Whit, and Bess.

