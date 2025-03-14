National League East Preview Capsules

Manager: Rob Thomson (fourth season).

Opening Day: March 27 at Washington.

Here’s Here: LF Max Kepler, LHP Jesús Luzardo, RHP Jordan Romano.

Here’s Outta Here: LF Austin Hays, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Carlos Estévez.

Top Hitters: 1B Bryce Harper (.285, 30 HRs, 87 RBIs, .898 OPS), DH Kyle Schwarber (.248, 38, 104, 106 BBs), 3B Alec Bohm (.280, 15, 87, 44 2Bs), RF Nick Castellanos (.254, 23, 86, 162 games), SS Trea Turner (.295, 21, 62), C J.T. Realmuto (.266, 14, 47).

Projected Rotation: RH Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA, 224 Ks, 6.1 WAR), RH Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57, 197 Ks in 33 starts), LH Cristopher Sánchez (11-9, 3.32), LH Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46), LH Jesús Luzardo (3-6, 5.00 in 12 starts with Marlins).

Key Relievers: LH José Alvarado (2-5, 4.09 ERA, 13 saves), RH Orion Kerkering (5-3, 2.29), LH Matt Strahm (6-2, 1.87), RH Jordan Romano (1-2, 6.59, 8 saves in 15 games with Toronto).

Outlook: Harper and the Phillies remain in win-now mode and the 2024 NL East champions have World Series title expectations. The Phillies have whiffed their way down the postseason ladder, losing in the 2022 World Series, the 2023 NL Championship Series and a 2024 Division Series. The team failed to make a splashy offseason move and will run it back with the core players from its past three postseason appearances, including Harper, Realmuto, Schwarber, Wheeler and Nola, all back to try and make it four straight playoff berths for the first time since 2007-11. Thomson may no longer bat Schwarber leadoff this season and has tinkered with letting the speedy Turner hit first. The Phillies have 11-1 odds to win the World Series, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

___

Atlanta Braves

2024: 89-73, tied for second place, lost to Padres in Wild Card Series.

Manager: Brian Snitker (10th season).

Opening Day: March 27 at San Diego.

He’s Here: OF Jurickson Profar, OF Bryan De La Cruz, C Drake Baldwin, RHP Héctor Neris, 1B Garrett Cooper, SS Nick Allen, INF Christian Cairo, RHP Dany Jiménez, RHP Anderson Pilar

He’s Outta Here: LHP Max Fried, RHP Charlie Morton, C Travis d’Arnaud, OF/DH Jorge Soler, OF Adam Duvall, OF Ramón Laureano, RHP Allan Winans.

Top Hitters: OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (.250, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs, 16 SBs in 49 games), 1B Matt Olson (.247, 29, 98, .790 OPS), DH Marcell Ozuna (.302, 39, 104, .925 OPS), 3B Austin Riley (.256, 19, 56, .783 OPS in 110 games), 2B Ozzie Albies (.251, 10, 53 in 99 games).

Projected Rotation: LH Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA, 225 Ks, Cy Young Award), RH Reynaldo López (8-5, 1.99), RH Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.35), RH Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.56 in 21 games, 7 starts), RH Ian Anderson (1-1, 1.13 in 3 games), RH Spencer Strider (0-0, 7.00 in 2 games; 20-5, 3.86, MLB-high 281 Ks in 2023).

Key Relievers: RH Raisel Iglesias (6-2, 1.95 ERA, 34/38 saves), RH Daysbel Hernández (3-0, 2.50), RH Pierce Johnson (6-6, 3.67, 2 saves), LH Dylan Lee (4-2, 2.11), LH Aaron Bummer (4-3, 3.58).

Outlook: The Braves endured an overwhelming wave of injuries last year that left them without Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, and Strider, their ace that season. Their streak of six consecutive NL East titles ended but Snitker, who guided Atlanta to the 2021 World Series crown, said he was equally as proud of last year's team just to make the playoffs. Strider and Acuña aren't expected to be ready for opening day. The hard-throwing Strider could be back from his right elbow injury in April. Acuña may return from his knee injury in May. Atlanta's top offseason addition, Profar, sustained a bone bruise in his left wrist during spring training, leaving his status for the start of the season uncertain. The Braves are hoping Holmes can follow the 2024 path of López in making a successful transition from the bullpen to the rotation.

___

New York Mets

2024: 89-73, tied for second place, lost to Dodgers in NL Championship Series.

Manager: Carlos Mendoza (second season).

Opening Day: March 27 at Houston.

He’s Here: RF Juan Soto, RHP Clay Holmes, RHP Frankie Montas, CF Jose Siri, LHP A.J. Minter, RHP Griffin Canning, RHP Austin Warren, RHP Justin Hagenman, RHP Kevin Herget, RHP José Ureña, C Jakson Reetz, C Chris Williams, INF Luis De Los Santos, INF Jared Young, INF Nick Madrigal, OF Alexander Canario.

He’s Outta Here: RHP Luis Severino, LHP Jose Quintana, DH J.D. Martinez, INF Jose Iglesias, CF Harrison Bader, RHP Phil Maton, RHP Adam Ottavino, OF DJ Stewart, LHP Alex Young, LHP Brooks Raley, LHP Joey Lucchesi, RHP Eric Orze.

Top Hitters: RF Juan Soto (.288, 41 HRs, 109 RBIs, AL-best 128 runs, 129 BBs, .989 OPS with Yankees), SS Francisco Lindor (.273, 33, 91, 107 runs, 39 doubles, 29 SBs, .844 OPS, runner-up for NL MVP), 1B Pete Alonso (.240, 34, 88, .788 OPS, 162 games), 3B Mark Vientos (.266, 27, 71, .837 OPS in 111 games), LF Brandon Nimmo (.224, 23, 90, .727 OPS).

Projected Rotation: RH Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA in 1 start, missed rest of season with shoulder and calf injuries), LH David Peterson (10-3, 2.90 in 21 starts), RH Clay Holmes (3-5, 3.14, 30/43 saves in 67 relief appearances with Yankees), LH Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 in 32 starts, career-high 181 2/3 IP), RH Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.84 in 30 starts with Reds and Brewers).

Key Relievers: RH Edwin Díaz (6-4, 3.52 ERA, 20/27 saves, 84 Ks in 53 2/3 IP), RH Ryne Stanek (7-3, 4.88, 7 saves with Mariners and Mets), LH A.J. Minter (5-4, 2.62, 1 save in 34 1/3 IP with Braves), RH Reed Garrett (8-5, 3.77, 4 saves, 83 Ks in 57 1/3 IP), RH Jose Buttó (7-3, 2.55, 3 saves in 30 games, 7 starts).

Outlook: Coming off an unexpected thrill ride that carried the “OMG” Mets to the 2024 NLCS, owner Steve Cohen pried Soto from the crosstown-rival Yankees with a record $765 million, 15-year contract. But after spending about $1 billion on free agents this offseason, New York still has a pitching staff with numerous question marks. Especially after Montas (lat muscle) and Manaea (oblique), the team’s top starter last year, went down early in spring training with injuries that will force them to miss the beginning of the season. That could open rotation opportunities for Canning, Tylor Megill and Paul Blackburn. Holmes, an All-Star closer with the Yankees, is being converted into a starter — and the results of that endeavor could prove critical. Following a lengthy free agent saga, Alonso returns on a short-term deal needing 27 homers to break Darryl Strawberry’s franchise mark. The homegrown fan favorite can opt out after the season and hit the open market again. The lineup looks formidable and expectations are high, although starting catcher Francisco Alvarez is expected to miss at least a month with a broken bone in his left hand, second baseman Jeff McNeil will begin the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, and Nimmo was slowed in spring training by a sore right knee. It won’t be easy for Lindor and the Mets to duplicate last year’s magic in a difficult division, but it does seem a winning culture is finally in place under Mendoza and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

___

Washington Nationals

2024: 71-91, fourth place.

Manager: Dave Martinez (eighth season).

Opening Day: March 27 vs. Philadelphia.

He’s Here: DH Josh Bell, INF Paul DeJong, RHP Jorge López, 1B Nathaniel Lowe, LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara, INF Amed Rosario, RHP Evan Reifert, RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Michael Soroka.

He’s Outta Here: RHP Joan Adon, LHP Patrick Corbin, RHP Kyle Finnegan, 1B/DH Joey Gallo, LHP Robert Garcia, LHP Joe La Sorsa, 1B/DH Joey Meneses, RHP Tanner Rainey, INF Ildemaro Vargas, RHP Thaddeus Ward, RHP Jordan Weems, RHP Amos Willingham.

Top Hitters: SS CJ Abrams (.246, 20 HRs, 65 RBIs, 31 SBs, .747 OPS), 1B Nathaniel Lowe (.265, 16, 69, .762 OPS with Texas), 2B Luis García Jr. (.282, 18, 70, 22 SBs, .762 OPS).

Projected Rotation: LH MacKenzie Gore (10-12, 3.90 ERA, 181 Ks, 166 1/3 IP in 32 starts), RH Michael Soroka (0-10, 4.74 in 25 games, 9 starts with White Sox), RH Jake Irvin (10-14, 4.41 in 33 starts), RH Trevor Williams (6-1, 2.03 in 13 starts), RH Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.12) or LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (5-11, 3.12 in Japan).

Key Relievers: RH Kyle Finnegan (3-8, 3.68 ERA, 38/43 saves, 60 Ks, 24 BBs in 63 2/3 IP), RH Derek Law (7-4, 2.60, 1 save, 75 appearances), RH Jorge López (2-3, 2.89, 4 saves with Mets and Cubs), RH Lucas Sims (1-6, 4.38, 1 save with Cincinnati and Boston), LH Jose Ferrer (1-0, 3.38, 1 save).

Outlook: It’s now been five consecutive losing seasons since the 2019 World Series title and not a single player remains from that championship roster. Washington went 71-91 each of the past two years as it continues a slow reconstruction — and there is still plenty of work to do. The offseason was filled with small, quiet, inexpensive moves, including the return of Bell, another try to get somewhere at first base with 2023 AL Gold Glove winner Lowe, and the addition of a new third baseman in DeJong. The mindset is still about trying to find pieces that can be part of an eventually competitive team. The biggest source of optimism rests in the outfield with youngsters James Wood and Dylan Crews; their development is key. Another possible cornerstone to keep an eye on is Abrams, whose eventful 2024 included an All-Star selection and a demotion to the minors late in the season.

___

Miami Marlins

2024: 62-100, fifth place.

Manager: Clayton McCullough (first season).

Opening Day: March 27 vs. Pittsburgh.

He’s Here: 1B Matt Mervis, RHP Cal Quantrill, INF Eric Wagaman, C Liam Hicks, RHP Ronny Henriquez, RHP Connor Gillispie.

He’s Outta Here: Manager Skip Schumaker, LHP Jesús Luzardo, INF Vidal Bruján, INF Jake Burger, RHP Sixto Sánchez.

Top Hitters: SS Xavier Edwards (.328, 1 HR, 26 RBIs, 31 SBs, .820 OPS), 3B Connor Norby (.236, 9, 20, .732 OPS with Orioles and Marlins), OF Jesús Sánchez (.252, 18, 64, .731 OPS), DH Jonah Bride (.276, 11, 39, .818 OPS).

Projected Rotation: RH Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 4.14 ERA in 2023; missed 2024 with injury), LH Ryan Weathers (5-6, 3.63), RH Cal Quantrill (8-11, 4.98 with Colorado), RH Edward Cabrera (4-8, 4.95), RH Max Meyer (3-5, 5.68).

Key Relievers: RH Calvin Faucher (2-3, 3.19 ERA, 6 saves), LH Andrew Nardi (3-2, 5.07), RH Jesús Tinoco (1-0, 3.32, 3 saves), RH Anthony Bender (5-2, 4.08, 1 save), RH Declan Cronin (3-4, 4.35).

Outlook: The rebuild under President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix continues with an overhauled roster and a new manager in McCullough, hired in November after winning a World Series as the Dodgers’ first base coach. Miami again underwent a ton of turnover after losing 100 games amid an injury-marred 2024 season. Bendix traded away three-time batting champ Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. midseason, then Luzardo and Burger during the offseason. The Marlins get a boost with the return of Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner who missed last season because of Tommy John surgery. But the focus will be figuring out which of Miami’s young additions can be key pieces for the future.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP