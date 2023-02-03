National bike gang leader in N. Carolina sentenced to prison

Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts, according to court documents.

Based in Raleigh, the 49-year-old Baker was a leader in the Pagans Motorcycle Club, which law enforcement deems an outlaw gang for using its club for criminal enterprises, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh.