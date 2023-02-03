X
Dark Mode Toggle

National bike gang leader in N. Carolina sentenced to prison

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes.

Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts, according to court documents.

Based in Raleigh, the 49-year-old Baker was a leader in the Pagans Motorcycle Club, which law enforcement deems an outlaw gang for using its club for criminal enterprises, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh.

Baker’s conviction was part of an ongoing organized crime and drug enforcement operation that has led to indictments against 20 people, according to a news release Friday from federal prosecutors. They said seven of those have been convicted and sentenced, and nine are awaiting sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Baker supplied over 268 kilograms (591 pounds) of methamphetamine in the Raleigh area. The investigation reached into West Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia, from where methamphetamine was distributed in Raleigh through a network of Pagan members who have been indicted, the release said.

The government said Baker also was convicted of possessing a firearm to assist him with drug trafficking crimes.

“Removing this very dangerous person from our streets was an extraordinary step in making our community and state safer,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson, whose agency helped lead the investigation, said in the release.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
6h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: David J. Phillip

Column: IOC talks tough on Russia — until Paris on horizon
1h ago
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
2h ago
US men's soccer debut game on TNT draws 416,000 viewers
2h ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
3h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
10h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top