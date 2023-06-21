X

Natasha Howard scores 23, the Wings snap a 3-game losing streak

Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 to end a three-game losing streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21 and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-73 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Dallas went ahead 63-38 in the third quarter after scoring 11 straight points. Atlanta missed its first six field goals of the period, but rallied in the fourth behind rookie Taylor Mikesell, who scored seven points in four minutes to get the Dream within 80-67 with 4:07 left.

Dallas made five of its next six free throws to secure an 85-69 and seal the game.

Kalani Brown had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Dallas (5-6), which plays the first of back-to-back games at Los Angeles on Friday. Satou Sabally scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and Teaira McCowan had nine points and 11 rebounds in her first game since the season opener.

Ogunbowale, who was coming off a career-high 41 points on Saturday, scored 16 points in the first half and Howard added 10 to help Dallas build a 43-32 lead. Howard finished with 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 15 points for Atlanta (5-6), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Ogunbowale was ejected with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter after receiving two technical fouls while on the bench. Ogunbowale signed an autograph for a fan while heading to the locker room.

