Nashville to host dedication to civil rights icon John Lewis

Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way. Councilwoman Zulfat Suara submitted the request last year, focusing on Lewis' work to desegregate Nashville's lunch counters before becoming a long-serving congressman in Georgia.

According to The Tennessean, the city will host a dedication July 16 and 17. The event was originally scheduled for February but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.