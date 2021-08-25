Nashville Freedom Rider Ernest 'Rip' Patton dies at 81

The Freedom Rides Movement of 1961 sparked bombings and beatings by white mobs, as well as imprisonment for many of the Black and white riders. Yet the movement also brought about the eventual end of segregated transportation in the South.

More than 400 people, ranging in age from 14 to 61, participated in the Freedom Rides. In June, July, August and September of 1961, more than 60 Freedom Riders traveled across the South, most of which ended in Mississippi.

Upon his release from prison, Patton and 13 other students were expelled from Tennessee A&I — now Tennessee State University. The school eventually granted them honorary doctoral degrees 47 years later, in 2008.

Patton attended nonviolence workshops led by civil rights champion the Rev. James Lawson, where he was joined by fellow high-profile leaders such as Diane Nash, John Lewis and C.T. Vivian.

He later went on to be a truck driver and jazz musician, while also remaining a vocal advocate and educator in the civil rights movement.

“In the decades after the movement, Rip spent hours sitting with young people in Nashville’s Civil Rights Room — questioning them, challenging them, and urging them forward in their own work,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a tweet. “Rip’s march was steady, and his call was clear, until the end.