Nashville draws with Atlanta United, ups home streak to 24

7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville SC saw a victory slip away Wednesday night when Dom Dwyer scored in the 88th minute but held on for a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United that upped its home-match unbeaten streak to 24.

Nashville's streak is the third longest in MLS history, trailing only the Houston Dynamo's 30-game stretch and Real Salt Lake's 29-match run.

The two teams played for 19 minutes before rain forced a nearly three-hour delay.

Most of the scoring came in a 7-minute span of the first half. CJ Sapong put Nashville (5-4-4) up 1-0 with a goal in the 25th minute. Thiago Almado answered two minutes later for Atlanta (4-4-4) to knot the score. Hany Mukhtar scored in the 32nd minute to give Nashville a 2-1 lead at halftime.

