NASCAR's Suarez to race in Brasil Series Special Edition tournament during Cup Series' Olympic break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez will compete next month in the sanctioning body's Brasil Series Special Edition tournament that runs parallel to its main competition in Brazil.

The Cup series will take a two-week break during the Paris Summer Olympics. Suarez — who stands 17th in Cup points and clinched a playoff spot with a thrillingly close victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February, will drive a Chevy Camaro Aug. 2-4 at Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos, a release stated on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Monterrey, Mexico, native will be in Brazil celebrating his wedding to Julia Piquet and will race in São Paulo before returning to the United States, the release added.