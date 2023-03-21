X

NASCAR suspends Williams for parking at start-finish line

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
45 minutes ago
Josh Williams has received a one-race suspension as punishment for parking his car at the start-finish line at Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Williams was given a one-race suspension on Tuesday as punishment for parking his car at the start-finish line at Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Williams accepted his punishment but said he doesn't regret his actions which led to the penalty. He will miss this Saturday's Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

NASCAR announced Williams was suspended for disobeying a NASCAR request during the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR ordered Williams to park his car in the garage after debris came off his car during the race, forcing a caution. Williams instead parked his car on the checkered start-finish line, climbed out and walked toward his pit crew with a wave to the fans.

Williams complained to his crew on his radio before exiting the car. He said it was “apparently” NASCAR regulations to park your vehicle following a wreck “of any kind.” Added Williams: “This is some bull you know what. I’ve never heard of this in my life.”

Williams issued a statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, thanking fans and sponsors for their support.

“I stand behind what I did and don't regret any action I made,” Williams tweeted before adding: “I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them.”

Williams also posted an image of "park it" T-shirts he said are available for sale, with proceeds going to various hospitals that he supports. Williams has conducted his Josh Williams Hospital Tour since 2015. He has visited more than 140 children's and other hospitals.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Split over Georgia hospital rules could halt other bills in Legislature
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
6h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
3h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Debate on Nebraska gender-affirming care bill gets combative
2h ago
Falcons add more size by signing WR Hollins to 1-year deal
2h ago
Bill for $6,500 vouchers creeps toward Georgia House passage
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
11h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top