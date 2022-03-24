NASCAR hits Keselowski with huge fine for modifying Next Gen

Keselowski was docked 100 driver points and the No. 6 Ford team docked 100 owner points. Matt McCall, his crew chief, was fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup races.

The penalty plunged the 2012 NASCAR champion from 16th in the current standings to 35th — behind every other full-time driver in the field. Keselowski is in his first season as driver and part-owner of RFK Racing.