Nani scores late, lifts Orlando City over Atlanta United

Orlando City forward Nani (17) celebrates with fans after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Updated 21 minutes ago
Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Orlando City forward Nani (17) heads a ball for a goal in front of Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea (21) attempts a header on goal between Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) and goalkeeper Alec Kann during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando City defender Kyle Smith, center, celebrates after scoring a goal as defender Antonio Carlos (25) and forward Chris Mueller (9) come to congratulate him during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando City forward Nani, front, takes the ball as Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) is blocked by an official during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno (10) celebrates his goal as Orlando City defender Ruan (2) reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea (21) and Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez, below, compete for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando City forward Silvester van der Water, right, heads a ball past Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann (25) for a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando City forward Benji Michel, left, and Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann lies on the pitch after a loss to Orlando City in an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

