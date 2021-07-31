Nani scores late, lifts Orlando City over Atlanta United

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.
Orlando City forward Nani (17) heads a ball for a goal in front of Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea (21) attempts a header on goal between Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez (2) and goalkeeper Alec Kann during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando City defender Kyle Smith, center, celebrates after scoring a goal as defender Antonio Carlos (25) and forward Chris Mueller (9) come to congratulate him during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando City forward Nani, front, takes the ball as Atlanta United defender Alan Franco (6) is blocked by an official during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno (10) celebrates his goal as Orlando City defender Ruan (2) reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea (21) and Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez, below, compete for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando City forward Silvester van der Water, right, heads a ball past Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann (25) for a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando City forward Benji Michel, left, and Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez compete for a ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann lies on the pitch after a loss to Orlando City in an MLS soccer match, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
