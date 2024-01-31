Naithan George's layup in final seconds lifts Georgia Tech to 74-73 win over No. 3 North Carolina

“They were able to make one more play than us,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “... It was a really good shot by George.”

Georgia Tech (10-11, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost three straight and eight of its last nine to fall close to the bottom of the conference standings. Even so, there have been highlights for the Yellow Jackets, who claimed their third home win over a Top 25 team after beating No. 21 Mississippi State 67-59 on Nov. 28 and No. 7 Duke 72-68 on Dec. 2 to open the ACC schedule.

“I told the guys whenever we play a Top 25 team it feels like we put on our big boy drawers, so let’s do that,” Sturdivant said.

RJ Davis, who scored a game-high 28 points for North Carolina (17-4, 9-1), won the race to a loose ball following a missed jumper by George and scored on a layup with 34 seconds remaining for a 73-72 lead.

Following a Georgia Tech timeout, George drove for the go-ahead layup.

“If I could get downhill, I could at least get a shot up and let my teammates crash the glass,” George said.

North Carolina called a timeout with 4.6 seconds remaining, but RJ Davis missed a last-second jumper, prompting Georgia Tech fans to celebrate by rushing onto the court.

There was contact from Georgia Tech's Ebenezer Dowuona on the last shot by Davis, who pleaded to the officials — without success — for a foul. Hubert Davis said he could not see if there was a foul.

“We felt like (Davis) was in position where he had an angle on a guy and had a couple steps on him,” Hubert Davis said. “... I couldn’t see any more than that. The last thing I saw, RJ was on the ground.”

North Carolina suffered its first conference loss following its best ACC start since winning its first 11 ACC games in the 2000-01 season.

Sturdivant led Georgia Tech with 18 points. George had 16 points and Miles Kelly added 15.

The Tar Heels led 36-25 following a 3-pointer by Cormac Ryan. The Yellow Jackets closed the first half with a 12-1 run to pull even at 37 at halftime.

There was a strong showing by North Carolina fans in the sellout crowd of 8,600. Georgia Tech called for a white-out, but Carolina blue commanded approximately half of the crowd.

THE LAST TIME

The last time Georgia Tech beat a team ranked as high as No. 3 was a win over third-ranked North Carolina in the 2005 ACC tournament. The Yellow Jackets had not beaten North Carolina and Duke in the same season since 2020-21. They had not beaten a top-three team in the regular season since winning at No. 3 Duke in 2004.

BIC PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels lead the ACC with 41.25 rebounds per game and used that advantage to take a 23-8 lead in second-chance points. Offensive rebounds set up back-to-back baskets by Jalen Washington and Harrison Ingram early in the second half. The 48-41 advantage in rebounds was offset by making only 9 of 17 free throws.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets' front-line depth was tested early. Forward Baye Ndongo, the team's leading rebounder, was escorted to the locker room less than 5 minutes into the game and was evaluated for a head injury. He was ruled out at halftime. Dowuona was called for his third foul with 6:06 remaining in the first half and finished with four.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts No. 7 Duke on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Visits North Carolina State on Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

