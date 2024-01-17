Naithan George hits late 3s to force OT, scores 20 to help Georgia Tech beat Clemson 93-90 in 2OT

George was 8 of 13 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to go with six assists. Kyle Sturdivant added 18 points for Georgia Tech (9-8, 2-4 ACC). Kowacie Reeves Jr. chipped in 15 points, Miles Kelly had 14 points and Ndongo finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Hall had career highs with 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead Clemson (12-5, 2-4). Ian Schieffelin added 20 points and 15 rebounds. Hunter finished with 18 points.

Georgia Tech shot 50% (31 of 62) from the floor, hit 15 of 35 from long range and 16 of 20 from the free-throw line. Clemson was 29-of-70 (41%) shooting and missed 18 of its 21 3-point attempts but made 29 of 38 free throws.

The Tigers never trailed in the second half. Hall split a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left in the first overtime to make it 82-all, but then missed a 3 to force the second extra period.

Georgia Tech hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Clemson is on the road against Florida State on Saturday.

