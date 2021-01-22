NAACP files suit over virus outbreak at Georgia prison

“Because a person is locked up behind prison bars does not mean they should be subjected to that kind of treatment,” said the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP.

The NAACP says those conditions are behind the second-largest prison outbreak of the virus in Georgia. The Coffee County prison has reported 235 inmate infections and five deaths linked to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Corrections. The prison has capacity for roughly 2,600 total inmates.

Lori Benoit, spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Corrections, did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Friday.

A spokeswoman for Tennessee-based CoreCivic, Amanda Gilchrist, said in an email that the company was researching the complaint. She gave no further immediate comment.