Georgia News

Mystics hold off Dream 72-69 to move into tie for final WNBA playoff spot

Brittney Sykes scored 20 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Atlanta Dream 72-69 on Friday night to move into a tie for the final postseason spot
19 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 20 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Atlanta Dream 72-69 on Friday night to move into a tie for the final postseason spot.

Washington (13-24) pulled even with the Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed, while knocking Atlanta (12-25) a game off the pace with three left to play. The Mystics and Dream play again Sunday in Washington.

Rhyne Howard hit a turnaround jumper for Atlanta with 21 seconds to go to make it a one-point game, but Ariel Atkins made two free throws for Washington and Tina Charles missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Washington took a 52-49 lead into the final period. Jordin Canada made two free throws with 2:07 left to play to give Atlanta a 67-66 lead. Atkins made two foul shots and Dolson had a layup following a shot-clock violation on the Dream for a three-point lead.

Sykes made 7 of 13 shots and all three of her 3-point attempts for the Mystics. Stefanie Dolson had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Atkins had 10 points and four steals.

Allisha Gray had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Dream. Charles had 13 points, and Howard added 11. Naz Hillmon had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rhyne Howard pours in 33 as Dream outscore the Wings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream fall to Fever despite another 30-point game from Rhyne Howard
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dream’s playoff hopes hurt by home loss to Lynx
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Spencer Schwellenbach stifles Shohei Ohtani, Braves beat Dodgers 6-25m ago
Friday's Scores11m ago
Another player from top-ranked Georgia arrested for reckless driving
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate