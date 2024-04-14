Georgia News

Myles Turner scores 31, Pacers avoid play-in tournament with 157-115 rout of Hawks

Myles Turner had 31 points and Pascal Siakam scored 28 as the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-115 and avoided falling into the play-in tournament
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By CHRIS GOFF – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 31 points and Pascal Siakam scored 28 as the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-115 on Sunday and avoided falling into the play-in tournament.

Indiana, in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, secured the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and faces third-seeded Milwaukee in a best-of-seven first-round series.

“I’m proud of this group,” said Turner, who added 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. “It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty, but we got to where we needed to go. It’s been a long four years.”

Dejounte Murray scored 32 points for the Hawks, who finished the regular season 10th in the East at 36-46 and visit the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to open the play-in tournament.

“The way (the Pacers) play is hard to simulate,” Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said. “You’re disappointed when you end the season like this, but the season isn’t over. You move forward immediately because we play Chicago on Wednesday.”

The Pacers went 4-1 against the Bucks in the regular season, including a 128-119 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and company in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 at the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament.

“This organization is not an organization just happy to be in the playoffs,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “That’s not what this is about. This is not small-market, lowered expectations. We can’t have that.”

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who grew up in Wisconsin north of Milwaukee, will be playing in the postseason for the first time.

“I’m just really excited,” said Haliburton, who had 12 points and 13 assists on Sunday. “We all grow up watching the playoffs. It’ll be fun. (Milwaukee) is a really good team. We’ve had some battles this year. It’s home for me. Kind of storybook to be playing at the crib my first playoff series.”

The Pacers enter with momentum from a dominant regular-season finale. They shot 65% and made 19 of 36 3-pointers. The 157 points matched the Pacers' highest-scoring game since they joined the NBA in 1976. The record was set earlier this season in their 157-152 win in the In-Season Tournament on Nov. 21.

Mouhamed Gueye added 19 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 for the Hawks, who trailed 125-93 at the end of the third quarter and never threatened in the fourth.

All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, in the playoffs for the first time in his career, finished with 12 points and 13 assists.

The Pacers last advanced into the playoffs in 2020. They finished 11th in the East a year ago, five games out of the final play-in spot. They missed the 2022 playoffs and lost to Washington in the 2021 play-in tournament.

Indiana went into intermission leading 86-72. That tied the Pacers’ highest-scoring half. They also scored 86 points in a first half on Nov. 6 against San Antonio and on Jan. 15, 1990, against Golden State.

Turner helped the Pacers set the tone from the start. They raced out to an 8-0 lead, with six points from Turner, and held the Hawks scoreless on their first five possessions.

Atlanta held out starting center Clint Capela for rest. Three other rotation players who average a combined 39.9 points, Jalen Johnson (sprained ankle), Saddiq Bey (torn knee ligament) and Onyeka Okongwu (sprained toe), sat out due to injury.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in the play-in tournament.

Pacers: Open the playoffs as either the No. 5 or 6 seed.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives on Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) drives on Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes up for a dunk in front of Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) fouls Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Teen shot at prom after-party in SW Atlanta
1h ago

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say

Credit: AP

The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Masters Latest: Tiger Woods caps off Masters week with his worst finish as a pro golfer
2h ago
The Masters: How to watch the final round and betting odds for golf's first major of 2024
Marlins take on the Braves in series rubber match
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta