Music Review: Megan Moroney's charms grow stronger on sophomore album, 'Am I Okay?'

It begins with the title track: "Am I Okay?" Megan Moroney, a storied student of country music — and an expert in the genre's ability to flip a turn of phrase and change its meaning in surprising and unexpected ways — does exactly that. It's a love song, a declaration that maybe, just maybe, this cowgirl who's always singing the blues may finally be in a healthy relationship and more confident.

While most of the songs on this 14-track collection veer into less optimistic territory, Moroney's increased confidence is heard where it matters most: in the strength of her songwriting.

Not long ago, Moroney was a student at the University of Georgia, studying to become an accountant and leaving with a music business degree. While still in school, Moroney wrote songs, played shows, and interned with Sugarland's Kristian Bush, who'd later produce her stellar debut album, 2023's "Lucky," one of AP's picks for best of the year, and this one. The rest, in many ways, is history: She demonstrated a natural ability for songwriting — a style she's dubbed "emo cowgirl" — eventually leading to the career-making "Tennessee Orange," a cheeky SEC football ballad that quickly became ubiquitous on country radio. Building off the success of a meteoric rise may be daunting. But she wears it well.